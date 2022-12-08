Gov. Stitt Appoints New Member On Western Heights Public School District Board

By: News 9

Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed someone to fill a vacant seat on the Western Heights Public School District board.

Jerome Johnson was appointed to fill the Seat 5 vacancy after numerous resignations happened in November.

The resignations happened as a result of the state Board of Education’s vote in July 2021 to assume authority over the district and to investigate the district’s operations.

The resignations also came over a year after former State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister called for President Ryan Everman’s resignation and cited years of mismanaging district funds and disregard for maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment for Western Heights.

Following the announcement of Johnson’s appointment, interim Superintendent Brayden Savage released this statement: “Today is another new day for Western Heights as we welcome a new board member. We are elated to work with Mr. Jerome Johnson to help move the district forward, and we thank Mr. Johnson for stepping up to serve in this capacity, as a leader, within our district as a member of our Western Heights School Board.”