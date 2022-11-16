More Than Half Of Western Heights School Board Resigns

-

More than half of the Western Heights School Board turned in their resignation Tuesday, including the President and Vice President.

This news comes just over a year after State Superintendent Joy Hoffmeister called for President Everman’s resignation citing years of mismanaging district funds and disregard for maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment for Western Heights.

News9 was able to obtain the 3 resignation letters.

Board President Robert Everman said his resignation is “not due to any offers or public pressure, but as a result of personal health issues.”

Vice President Robert Sharp said in his letter “due to unforeseen circumstances I am no longer able to fulfill the requirements.”

Linda Farley gave no reason- only saying “it is with great trepidation and sorrow that I submit my resignation.”

The State Board of education voted in July 2021 to take control of the Western Heights School district, where they appointed an interim superintendent and are investigating the district’s operations.

State Superintendent Hoffmeister said these resignations are long overdue but calls them a triumph for Western Heights students and families.

“The orchestration of these three resignations – all occurring at the same time – is not altogether well-intentioned,” said Hoffmeister. “Ultimately these departures will benefit the district, but it seems these board members had one final game to play.”

In a statement, Western Heights Interim Superintendent Brayden Savage said, “These resignations certainly indicate that today is a new day in Western Heights!”

Savage went on to say she recognizes this created a unique situation for the district but that they’re working with the State Department of Education on how to proceed.

Western Heights has been in the spotlight for years now- following an audit of the school board- found “significant deficiencies” from 2020-2021, including an unapproved $25,000 bonus to former Superintendent Mannix Barnes. School Board President Robert Everman was an associate of ousted Supt. Barnes for over a decade.

Full Statement From State Superintendent Hoffmeister:

Three members of the Western Heights school board – including Bob Sharp, Linda Farley and Board President Robert Everman – have resigned, just over a year after State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister called for Everman to step down due to years of fiscal mismanagement and disregard for maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment.

“These resignations, while long overdue, are a triumph for the families and students of the Western Heights school district,” Hofmeister said. “We applaud this as a major step forward in regaining the trust of the community and providing the high-quality education all Oklahoma children need and deserve.”

“Unfortunately, however, the orchestration of these three resignations – all occurring at the same time – is not altogether well-intentioned. By ensuring there will not be a quorum, these members are hobbling the ability of the district to conduct important business until a new member is appointed by the governor. Ultimately these departures will benefit the district, but it seems these board members had one final game to play.”

After a recommendation from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE), the State Board of Education voted in July 2021 to take control of the Western Heights School District. The board decided to implement several changes, including appointing an interim superintendent to the district and investigating the district’s operations.

Full Statement from Western Heights Interim Supt.:

Earlier today, we received the resignations of Robert Everman, Linda Farley, and Robert ‘Bob’ Sharp from the Western Heights School Board.

Interim Superintendent Brayden Savage shared, “These resignations certainly indicate that today is a new day in Western Heights! After the past several years of fighting, the students, families, staff, and community of Western Heights deserve a positive time of healing and growth.

While we recognize that these turns of events create a unique situation for our district, we are working in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Education and State Superintendent Hoffmeister on how to proceed.”

As always, we are committed to working with all of our stakeholders for the betterment of our students, families, and community.



