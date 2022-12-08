Biden Calling For Increased Gun Reform

By: News 9

President Biden is calling for a ban on assault weapons after speaking vigil honoring the victims of gun violence Wednesday night.

In particular, Biden wants to limit how many bullets a magazine can hold, and ban the sale of high-powered weapons.

In his speech, Biden called back to a similar law that expired in 2004.

"We did it, and guess what? It worked," Biden said referencing the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which included a ban on civilian use of certain semi-automatic firearms. "The number of violent mass murderers reduced were significant. A lot of people's lives were saved. We can do it again."

Earlier this year, Congress passed the most significant gun reform in nearly three decades, which enhanced background checks, boosted school security and helped to develop red flag laws.