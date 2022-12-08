Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Closer To Setting Up In OKC

-

Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo is one step closer to opening up operations in Oklahoma City.

The company is in the process of acquiring what was the Terex facility in west Oklahoma City near I-40 and South Morgan Road.

On Tuesday, Canoo vice president Chris Moore gave a presentation to show why they should receive $1 million in incentives from the city.

"We see a significant opportunity not only for Canoo to be further expanding out footprint and accelerating our footprint in the state of Oklahoma but also some opportunities for Oklahoma city," Moore said.

Moore said the company has orders from Walmart, major vehicle leasing companies and that Canoo was selected by NASA to provide vehicles that will transport U.S. Astronauts to the launch pad for future Artemis missions.

The company also said they have delivered their first vehicle to the U.S. Army in Michigan.

The plan is to bring in 550 jobs, and Oklahoma City mayor David Holt said he expects salaries to start at around $70,000.

Holt said if the plan falls through the city won't lose any incentive money because it's not paid until the terms are completed.

"We pay you after you have created the jobs," Holt said. "After you have followed up on the promises you have made at presentations like this."

The incentive will be voted on in two weeks at the next meeting on Dec. 20. Canoo said in a release they expect to begin delivering vehicles to customers in 2023.