Vehicle crash knocks out power to Midwest City businesses

A two-car crash destroyed a power line Friday in Midwest City, knocking out power to nearby businesses.

Friday, July 25th 2025, 9:28 am

By: Christian Hans


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

A vehicle crash knocked out power Friday morning to multiple businesses in Midwest City, according to police.

OG&E crews responded to the scene of a two-car crash near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard

The crash left one person injured, and caused significant damage to a power pole in the area, severing it and causing it to fall into the roadway.

The roadway was closed following the crash, but has since been reopened and crews are finishing power restoration efforts.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

