Vehicle Crashes Into Building Following 2-Vehicle Crash In Bethany

Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 6:33 pm
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday evening in Bethany.
The crash happened near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue.
The Bethany Fire Department said the crash happened as a result of a two-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles crashing into the front of the building.
Firefighters said EMS was called to check on both drivers.
This is a developing story.
