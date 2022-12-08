By: News 9

Vehicle Crashes Into Building Following 2-Vehicle Crash In Bethany

Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday evening in Bethany.

The crash happened near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue.

The Bethany Fire Department said the crash happened as a result of a two-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles crashing into the front of the building.

Firefighters said EMS was called to check on both drivers.

This is a developing story.




