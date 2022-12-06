PepsiCo Announces Job Cuts To 'Simplify Organization'

Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 9:56 am
PepsiCo is planning to cut hundreds of corporate jobs in North America according to the Wall Street Journal.
The company, which includes brands such as Pepsi and Frito-Lay, announced the cuts as a way to "simplify the organization," to help the company operate more efficiently.
Reports said the cuts will mostly affect workers in Illinois, Texas and New York.
