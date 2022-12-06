Foggy Morning Along With Light Rain And Cool Temps

-

Dense fog along with a bit of a drizzle this morning as we start our Tuesday!

This afternoon look for temperatures to be 20 to 30 degrees colder than yesterday.

Highs in the lower and mid 40s. Light rain moves in tonight and tomorrow morning.

Showers will continue off and on through Wednesday. Wednesday night we could see a few t-storms as well.

Rain moves out Thursday midday. Thursday will be beautiful again with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Dense fog advisory through 9 a.m. this morning.