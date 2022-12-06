Foggy Morning Along With Light Rain And Cool Temps


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 6:46 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Dense fog along with a bit of a drizzle this morning as we start our Tuesday!

Precipitation timeline in OKC.

This afternoon look for temperatures to be 20 to 30 degrees colder than yesterday.

Temps across the state Tuesday afternoon.

Highs in the lower and mid 40s. Light rain moves in tonight and tomorrow morning.

Chances of rain Tuesday to Wednesday morning.

Showers will continue off and on through Wednesday. Wednesday night we could see a few t-storms as well.

Chances of rain Wednesday afternoon to evening.

Rain moves out Thursday midday. Thursday will be beautiful again with highs in the 60s and 70s. 

Temps for Thursday afternoon.

Dense fog advisory through 9 a.m. this morning.

Fog advisory across the state.
