Salvation Army In Need of Angel Tree Adopters

The Salvation Army needs help spreading Christmas Cheer.

The non-profit is struggling to find Angel Tree Adopters so for the second time this year they are having to extend the deadline for their angel tree. The organization hopes this helps more kids find something under the Christmas tree. The organization said they have seen an increase in clients this year.

“A lot of things come into play here you know economics, the economy…inflation all of that comes into play. The bottom line is this community has always been very generous and has always come through at the end of the day,” said Major Charles Powell, the Area Commander of The Salvation Army.

A father himself, Powell said it’s the parents he empathizes with.

“I can’t imagine going to bet Christmas eve knowing that I have nothing under the tree for my kids. While these gifts are wonderful for the kids, I just think of the comfort it brings to the parents knowing they are going to have something,” said the Area Commander.

People can adopt a child or a senior citizen through the Angel Tree program. There are 30 angels waiting on the tree and another 100 are available on their website.

“We started the season off with about 2,700 kids that we needed to provide Christmas for this season. Things have been moving along but we start distribution next week, so we are down to the 11th hour,” he said.

Powell is relying on the Oklahoma standard to come through for those in need.

“I tell you there is nothing like being able to give a child a smile on Christmas morning when they get up and see the gift under the Christmas tree they didn’t think would be there,” said Powell.

The tree will be up at quail springs mall through Tuesday, December 6. People have until Friday, December 9 to adopt an angel online and bring the gifts back to the Salvation Army at 1001 N. Pennsylvania Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73107.