On The Frontlines: Daniel Young

Monday, December 5th 2022, 5:38 pm
We are honoring all those workers on the frontline.
This time we want to celebrate police officer Daniel Young. Daniel's nominator says he is an amazing officer and is always laughing and cheerful. He also inspired his nominator to become an Oklahoma City police officer and they were forever grateful.
Thank you Daniel for all you do.
