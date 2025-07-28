Experts share tips for parents struggling with picky eaters

Monday, July 28th 2025, 5:22 pm

By: Destini Pittman


For parents with picky eaters, every meal can feel like a battle. Now, one company is offering a few tips.

Experts say making vegetables fun or silly may encourage children to eat them more. They also have advice on what not to do.

“One of the things we often want to do is (say), ‘Hey, if you eat your veggies, I’ll give you a cookie,’” said Jennifer Anderson, a registered dietitian. “What you’re really telling your child is that veggies aren’t good and cookies are really good.”

Dietitians also suggest delaying children’s introduction to sugar as long as possible. They recommend avoiding food negotiations and not framing vegetables as something unpleasant.
