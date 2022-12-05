Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue.

Police said 52-year-old Eric Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found drugs in Lee's car and materials used to make explosives in his work locker.

Lee will be extradited back to Minnesota, but there is no word on if he will face charges in Oklahoma.