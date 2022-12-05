OCPD Confirm 1 Dead SW OKC Shooting

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Southwest 84th Street and South May Avenue.

OCPD said they received a report of a person being shot inside a residence. When Oklahoma City Police arrived officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said a physical altercation was transpiring between Cade and another household member at the time Cade was shot. Officers said they believe a 16-year-old shot Cade to stop him from attacking another person.

The 16-year-old fled the scene on foot but was later found a short distance away by patrol officers.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.