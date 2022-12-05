OCSO Issues Warning About Scammers Using County Information


Monday, December 5th 2022, 9:26 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma County Sheriff's office says scammers are getting smarter by using county information.

Deputies said scammers are calling residents claiming to be a deputy, and then demanding payments for missing court dates.

Officials said they will never call demanding cash, and if you do get a phone call like this, to contact the sheriff's department.
