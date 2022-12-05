Ninnekah To Have Virtual Learning Day Dec. 5 After Threat Made To The School

By: News 9

Ninnekah Public Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Dec. 5 out of precaution due to a threat made to the school, according to the schools' Facebook page.

The school said law enforcement was contacted about a possible threat. Authorities have made contact with the person who made the threat, the school said.

The school said it will release more details and update the community on Monday.

The following statement was made on the schools' Facebook page: "Ninnekah Schools Administration received information about a threat to our school for Monday. Law enforcement was contacted and responded by making contact with the person that made the threat. Out of precaution, Ninnekah schools will go virtual for Monday, December 5, 2022. As we have more details tomorrow, we will update the community. Student and staff safety remains a priority and the move to virtual is an extra precaution so that we can verify all safety measures. Thank you to our Ninnekah community for your support!"

