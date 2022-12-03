The Hot Seat: 'A Question Of Respect' Book

Saturday, December 3rd 2022, 11:16 am
News 9’s Tevis Hillis was joined in The Hot Seat by “A Question of Respect” author Ed Goeas and OICA CEO Joe Dorman.
They discussed the book, which was made to give an inside look at political civility.
Goeas will be signing books at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Full Circle Bookstore near the Northwest Expressway and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
