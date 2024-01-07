Your Vote Counts: Caregiver Tax Credit

In this morning's Your Vote Counts, Scott Mitchell talks with Rep. Jon Echols and Rep. Jason Dunnington about the new tax credit to help caregivers look after family members.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Republicans and Democrats applaud a new tax credit that will help caregivers look after family members.

Political analyst Scott Mitchell talks to Rep. Jon Echols (R-90th District) and Rep. Jason Dunnington (D-88th District) about how the credit works and gives us a sneak peek at some bills being filed by the state.







