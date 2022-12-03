Yale Theater Hosting Christmas Variety Show Event Next Week

By: News 9

-

The Yale Theater is hosting an evening of laughs and entertainment in the form of old Christmas variety shows of the ‘60s and ‘70s.

The event, Christmas with Dean Martin and Friends, is set to start at 6 p.m. next Thursday, and more shows are expected to take place on Dec. 9 and 11.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Michael Cooper, a performer for the event, and Warren Stowe with WEJ Productions joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to discuss the upcoming event.