Deer Creek Staff Member Arrested After Alleged Inappropriate Communication With Student

Saturday, December 3rd 2022, 10:26 pm
The Deer Creek School District said a staff member was arrested Friday after the district was made aware of inappropriate communication that allegedly occurred between the staff member and a student.
The district said they were made aware of the incident through their internet safety solutions that monitors for inappropriate information on their network.
23-year-old Sarah Hull-Degroat was booked into jail facing a charge of facilitating sexual conduct with a minor by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department, but was able to bond out of jail.
The district is working with law enforcement on the investigation.
This is a developing story.
