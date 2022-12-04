Deer Creek Staff Member Arrested After Alleged Inappropriate Communication With Student

By: News 9

The Deer Creek School District said a staff member was arrested Friday after the district was made aware of inappropriate communication that allegedly occurred between the staff member and a student.

The district said they were made aware of the incident through their internet safety solutions that monitors for inappropriate information on their network.

23-year-old Sarah Hull-Degroat was booked into jail facing a charge of facilitating sexual conduct with a minor by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department, but was able to bond out of jail.

The district is working with law enforcement on the investigation.

This is a developing story.