Deer Creek School District Staff Member Arrested After Inappropriate Communication With Student


Friday, December 2nd 2022, 10:23 pm

By: News 9


The Deer Creek School District said a staff member was arrested Friday after the district was made aware of inappropriate communication that allegedly occurred between the staff member and a student.

The district said they were made aware of the incident through their internet safety solutions that monitors for inappropriate information on their network.

The staff member was taken into custody by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department.

The district has not identified the staff member.

The district is working with law enforcement on the investigation.

This is a developing story.
