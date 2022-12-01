Edmond Launches Domestic Violence Waiver To Help Survivors

By: Natalie Cruz

-

The City of Edmond has instituted a waiver as a way to help survivors escape domestic abuse and find a safe haven.

The Domestic Violence Waiver Policy is a way to alleviate the financial barriers that victims often face by waving the deposit required to start, restore or transfer utilities.

To take advantage of the program, there are three ways to become verified. A signed document from Palomar or YWCA of OKC certifying the need for such a waiver, or to provide proof of a protective order within 30 days of the signature.

Edmond city officials said the forms do not require any personal details.

To access the waiver, click here.