DHS Looking To Reduce Waitlist For Developmental Disabilities Services


Wednesday, November 30th 2022, 5:57 pm



There's a new plan to cut down on the waitlist for Developmental Disabilities Services in Oklahoma.

The Department of Human Services will start holding informational meetings throughout the month of December.

Sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates and locations: 

  1. Dec. 5 in Lawton
  2. Dec. 6 in Oklahoma City 
  3. Dec. 7 in Enid
  4. Dec. 12 in Broken Arrow
  5. Dec. 13 in McAlester
  6. Dec. 14 in Oklahoma City 

Registration is required, and the meeting is free.

A $100 stipend is available for families who need to offset the cost of attendance due to travel or hiring a caregiver. Call 844-944-9301 or click here to sign up.

If a family who applied for DDS services between April 2012 and Dec. 2013 did not receive an invitation, contact information can be updated by clicking here.
