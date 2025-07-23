Rain's Law: Oklahoma mother pushes for fentanyl education after daughter's 2023 death

After losing her 19-year-old daughter to fentanyl poisoning, Karla Carlock is advocating for mandatory fentanyl education in schools through "Rain's Law" and national efforts.

By: Christian Hans

An Oklahoma mother is fighting for better education regarding the impact of fentanyl after losing her 19-year-old daughter to fentanyl poisoning in 2023.

Karla Carlock says her daughter, Rain Reece, was a college freshman with dreams of becoming a teacher.

However, Carlock says Reece died after taking a Xanax pill laced with fentanyl.

Now, Carlock is pushing for fentanyl education in every school, taking her fight all the way to Washington, D.C.

Carlock stood beside lawmakers as another bill, the "Halt Fentanyl Act," was signed into law.

"She still would be teaching kids … Just not the way my heart had hoped," Carlock said. "One day, when I see her again, I want her to be proud.”

Karla is also now pushing for Rain's Law, an act that would require Oklahoma to educate children about the dangers of fentanyl in health classes.