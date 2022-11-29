Red Earth Treefest Puts An Indigenous Twist On Christmas Trees


Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 4:13 pm



OKLAHOMA CITY -

We’re getting into the Holiday Season and Red Earth is putting a Native twist on traditional tree decorating. 

The Treefest Exhibit at Red Earth in Downtown Oklahoma City features trees decorated with handmade ornaments that represent Oklahoma’s diverse Indigenous nations and tribes. 

Treefest has been showcasing unique Native American art and culture for 8 years.  

The event will be going on through December 30 at the Red Earth Art Center in the lobby of the BancFirst Tower. 

Treefest is free to the public and open from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on weekdays. 

Trees featured this year include: 

  1. Absentee Shawnee Tribe 
  2. Caddo Nation 
  3. Central Oklahoma Cherokee Alliance 
  4. Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribe 
  5. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma 
  6. Citizen Potawatomi 
  7. Comanche Nation Museum 
  8. Kaw Nation 
  9. Kiowa Tribe 
  10. Muscogee Creek Nation Cultural Center 
  11. Osage Nation Museum 
  12. Pawnee Nation 
  13. Wichita and Affiliated Tribes 
  14. Women's Tree 

To learn more visit: https://redearth.org/pages/treefest 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 29th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022