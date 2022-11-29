Red Earth Treefest Puts An Indigenous Twist On Christmas Trees

Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 4:13 pm
We’re getting into the Holiday Season and Red Earth is putting a Native twist on traditional tree decorating.
The Treefest Exhibit at Red Earth in Downtown Oklahoma City features trees decorated with handmade ornaments that represent Oklahoma’s diverse Indigenous nations and tribes.
Treefest has been showcasing unique Native American art and culture for 8 years.
The event will be going on through December 30 at the Red Earth Art Center in the lobby of the BancFirst Tower.
Treefest is free to the public and open from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on weekdays.
Trees featured this year include:
To learn more visit: https://redearth.org/pages/treefest
