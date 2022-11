By: News 9, News On 6

Final Preparations Underway For Thanksgiving Parade In New York City

Final preparations for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are underway in New York City.

The iconic balloons that soar above the streets will be blown up tonight near Central Park.

Bluey, the popular children's character, will make her debut, while several other balloons have received updates.

The parade begins Thursday morning at 8 a.m.