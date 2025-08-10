Four new films bring horror, drama, and comedy to theaters

Four new movies hit theaters this week, ranging from small-town terror to family drama, animated chaos, and a body-swapping sequel to a classic comedy.

Weapons

The R-rated horror thriller Weapons follows the aftermath of an entire classroom of children vanishing at 2:17 a.m. after running away from their homes. The disappearance sparks panic, and suspicion quickly falls on their teacher, played by Julia Garner. Josh Brolin also stars in this tense drama about how fast a community can turn on one of its own.

My Mother’s Wedding

In My Mother’s Wedding, three sisters return home for their mother’s third marriage, setting the stage for family drama. Directed by and starring Kristen Scott Thomas, the film also features Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beauchamp as the daughters. The story is inspired by Thomas’ own experiences.

Sketch

Sketch is a PG-rated family fantasy about a girl whose drawings come to life after her sketchbook falls into a mysterious pond. As the creatures wreak havoc on the town, her family must find a way to stop them before the damage becomes permanent.

Freak Your Friday

Freak Your Friday reunites Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan more than two decades after the original Freaky Friday. This time, Anna is grown with a daughter and stepdaughter. A magical mix-up causes Anna, her mother, her daughter, and her stepdaughter to swap bodies, leading to comedic chaos that ultimately brings them closer together.