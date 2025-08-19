Health, law enforcement experts warn of nitazenes as synthetic opioid makes comeback

Nitazenes, synthetic opioids up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl, are resurfacing on the black market, raising overdose risks.

By: Christian Hans

Across the United States, fentanyl-related deaths have surged, and now a dangerous drug that has existed for decades is making a deadly return.

Nitazenes, a type of synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s, are showing up on the black market.

The opioids, with a potency up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl, are disguised as pills like oxycodone.

Experts warn that in certain circumstances, common overdose reversal treatments such as Narcan may not be enough to save someone's life if they consumed nitazenes.