Health, law enforcement experts warn of nitazenes as synthetic opioid makes comeback

Nitazenes, synthetic opioids up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl, are resurfacing on the black market, raising overdose risks.

Tuesday, August 19th 2025, 12:17 pm

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Across the United States, fentanyl-related deaths have surged, and now a dangerous drug that has existed for decades is making a deadly return.

Nitazenes, a type of synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s, are showing up on the black market.

Beyond Fentanyl: Oklahoma faces 'Whole New Wave' of deadly opioid overdose

The opioids, with a potency up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl, are disguised as pills like oxycodone.

Experts warn that in certain circumstances, common overdose reversal treatments such as Narcan may not be enough to save someone's life if they consumed nitazenes.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 19th, 2025

August 11th, 2025

August 10th, 2025

August 9th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025