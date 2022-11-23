Will Rogers World Airport Expecting Thousands Ahead Of Thanksgiving

By: Natalie Cruz

Will Rogers World Airport is expecting the busiest holiday travel season they've encountered since 2019, according to airport officials.

“We are almost at pre-pandemic levels, and we are outpacing last year’s numbers," Will Rogers World Airport public and marketing director Stacey Hamm said. "22,000 people are expected to travel this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday."

Airport officials said travelers should arrive two hours before boarding, and that Wednesday is going to be the busiest day for travel.

Travel experts recommend making sure you are prepared, and can do so by packing the right number of items and include extra clothes and necessities in your carry-on bag. Some airlines charge for carry-ons, but it varies based on the airline.

Travelers leaving their car at the airport have plenty of parking options, but travel experts suggest travelers should arrive earlier to find the spot you want.