1 Injured In Overnight SE OKC House Fire


Wednesday, November 23rd 2022, 4:19 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to a house fire at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on Southeast 104th Street near South Sunnyland Road.

According to the OKCFD, the homeowner came home and found the house ablaze and called 911.

The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and firefighting was delayed due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area, according to OKCFD.

The homeowner was transported by private car to the hospital for minor injuries, and crews are currently searching for owners pets.
