Crews Respond To 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In SW OKC

Oklahoma City fire crews responded to a 3-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was located near Meridian Avenue and Newcastle Road.

Authorities said the roof was being worked on when propane tanks caught fire.

All employees inside the commercial business were able to escape uninjured.

The structure was valued at 47.9 million, and there's an estimated loss of $150,000 due to the fire.

This is a developing story.



