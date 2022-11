By: News 9

4 People Killed In Kingfisher County Were Executed

The OSBI has released an update on the quadruple homicide investigation in Kingfisher County.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on November 20, 2022 a male suspect entered a building on a marijuana grow operation on North 2760 Road west of Hennessey. There were several employees inside the building at that time. The suspect was inside that building for a significant amount of time before the executions began. Three men and one woman – all Chinese Nationals – were executed. An additional victim – also a Chinese National – was wounded and air flighted to a metro hospital. Because of a significant language barrier, next of kin notification is pending. Based on the investigation thus far, this does not appear to be a random incident. Law enforcement believes releasing the identity of the suspect at this time will put additional individuals in danger.

