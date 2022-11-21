OSBI Releases New Information On Quadruple-Homicide At Kingfisher County Grow Farm

-

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for answers as to what led up to a quadruple-homicide Sunday night in Lacey.

The initial 911 call came into the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office for a hostage situation. Deputies found four people dead. A fifth person was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

The Kingfisher Co. Sheriff's Office called OSBI for help just before 9 p.m.

Investigators searched the 10-acre grow farm throughout the night and into Monday. OSBI didn't give any information on any potential suspect.

Investigators believe the suspect and victims knew each other, but it's not clear how.

"They all know each other,” OSBI Captain Stan Florence said. “Don't know if they're related, don't know if they're co-workers, but certainly, we believe they were all familiar with each other.”

Police ran into one person as they swept the 10-acre grow farm but don't believe that person was involved in the homicides.

"There was (sic) different housing units around, and it appears that there are people that live on the grounds here and work here," Florence said.

The OSBI didn't share whether the grow farm's license is currently up to date but did share that the property did have one at some point. The owners are international, per OSBI.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority did not share any owner information.

Investigators don't believe the suspect is still on the property after an extensive ground and air search.

"We don't think they're in the area. You can tell, it's pretty wide open here,” Florence said. “We've done a thorough search. We had drones and helicopters and manpower throughout the night. It’s in the early stages. There's a lot to unravel with this case. It's going to take a little time to process it."

Investigators have also not shared how the four people were killed, their names or ages. Police would only confirm that the victims were men and women.