Man Facing Manslaughter Complaint In Connection With OCPD Sergeant’s Death Has Died

A man who was arrested in connection with the death of an Oklahoma City police sergeant has died.

Authorities confirmed the death of Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr. after he was rushed to the hospital earlier this week.

Fraser was arrested and is now facing a first-degree manslaughter complaint after he allegedly struck and killed Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Meagan Burke on Sept. 29.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 44 on the city’s southwest side. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a toxicology report conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Fraser had methamphetamines among other drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on the manslaughter complaint and another complaint of driving under the influence of drugs.

Fraser bonded out of jail on Nov. 11.