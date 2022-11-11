Toxicology Report Reveals More About Driver Who Hit OCPD Sergeant

-

Police arrest the driver that allegedly struck and killed an Oklahoma City sergeant on her way home from work. Sgt. Meagan Burke was hit head-on and died at the scene on I-44.

We are starting to find out more about the condition of the driver that hit Sgt. Burke from a toxicology report conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

We now know he was not sober at the time of the crash back on September 29.

“She was a deeply devoted daughter, sister colleague and friend,” said a fellow officer at her funeral back in October.

“It appears from the accident that the other driver was southbound on I-44 and crossed over the median and the barrier striking the officers vehicle who was in a personal vehicle just getting off work,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Nearly two months later, those close to Sgt. Burke are getting more information on what happened.

“When you lose a coworker and someone that is a part of your family like that, it makes it difficult because every day you go to work and there is memories of them there,” said Chief Wage Gourley with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The toxicology report revealed the driver who hit her, Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr, had methamphetamines and other drugs in his system.

Fraser was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs.

He was being held on a $50,000 bond. Fraser Jr bonded out at around 2:20 a.m. Friday, according to the Director of Communications at the Oklahoma County Detention Center Mark Opgrande.