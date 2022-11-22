Dense Fog Across The State, With Thanksgiving Storm Approaching


Tuesday, November 22nd 2022, 7:42 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Dense fog in some areas this morning. Temperatures near Blanchard are below freezing and there is some freezing fog occurring. Our tracker Jeromy Carter is in the area. Roads are fine, but there is ice on the windshield!

Visibility levels across Oklahoma.

This afternoon we warm back into the 50s and 60s with sunny skies. Shower chances increase tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm.

Temps across the state Tuesday afternoon.

A powerful upper level storm arrives just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving day temps.

This will bring us off and on rain chances for 3 days.

Precipitation chances across the state on Thursday.

Late Thursday into Friday, we could see rain and snow in our western counties.

Precipitation chances for Thursday evening.

If the change over to snow occurs, it would be heavy at times. We will keep you updated on this storm as it gets closer to us.

Precipitation chances on Friday.
