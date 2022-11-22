Dense Fog Across The State, With Thanksgiving Storm Approaching

By: News 9

Dense fog in some areas this morning. Temperatures near Blanchard are below freezing and there is some freezing fog occurring. Our tracker Jeromy Carter is in the area. Roads are fine, but there is ice on the windshield!

This afternoon we warm back into the 50s and 60s with sunny skies. Shower chances increase tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm.

A powerful upper level storm arrives just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

This will bring us off and on rain chances for 3 days.

Late Thursday into Friday, we could see rain and snow in our western counties.

If the change over to snow occurs, it would be heavy at times. We will keep you updated on this storm as it gets closer to us.