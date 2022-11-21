Mustang Family Makes Christmas Care Packages For Soldiers Deployed Overseas

By: Chris Yu

A Mustang family with a husband deployed overseas is creating care packages for American soldiers who cannot spend time with loved ones this holiday season.

Austin Chancellor left for Kuwait in June and isn't expected to return home until the middle of next year, according to his wife, Pamela.

“Just having my best friend here,” Pamela Chancellor said. “He’s always there to calm me down, make me smile.”

Pamela's 15-year-old daughter, Aubrey Bingham, who is Austin's stepdaughter, came up with the idea of sending cards and letters to soldiers. The idea eventually evolved into sending care packages.

“Even though it’s a huge undertaking, you can’t say no to (it),” Pamela said. “You try to instill those qualities into your kids every day and, when they do it on their own, it’s just a very proud moment.”

Pamela's 9-year-old son, Greyson Bingham, is also helping the family make the care packages, which includes various snacks like beef sausages, protein bars and cookies, as well as eye drops, socks, lip balm, wipes and other supplies.

Each box also includes a Christmas card or personalized letter.

The goal is to send at least 115 packages early next month.

“I think it’s nice because before, I felt bad because they’re risking their lives while we can’t do anything about it," said Greyson.

Pamela said shipping is expensive. At $20.50 per box, the 115 packages will cost more than $2,300 to get them to Kuwait.

In order to help make the packages possible, the family is having yard sales and collecting donations.

If you’d like to contact Pamela Chancellor to donate, you can do so by checking out their GoFundMe page, on Venmo (@Pamela-Chancellor-19), Cash App ($PamelaChancellor19) or by contacting her at 405-388-1270 for questions.





There are collection bins at the following locations:

SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex at 3400 S. Douglas Blvd. in Midwest City

SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex at 201 S. Sara Rd. in Mustang

Mustang Fire Department at 465 W. State Highway 152 in Mustang

Southern Smiles Dental at 8816 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 300, in Oklahoma City

Trenz Salon at 817 SW 119th St. in Oklahoma City

The Chancellor family home at 417 E. Raleigh Terrace in Mustang

Items needed for the care packages include:

Christmas cards or personalized letters

Summer sausage (beef, not pork)

Shelf-stable cheese

Protein bars and drinks

Muffins

Beef jerky

Pop Tarts

Cookies and crackers

Gum

Gatorade

Coffee

Stamps

Eye drops

Q-tips

Socks

Lip balm

Dude Wipes