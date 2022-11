UCO Names Interim President

By: News 9

The University of Central Oklahoma names its new interim president following the departure of Patti Neuhold.

Neuhold recently left the role after three and a half years after she announced her intentions to move out of Oklahoma.

UCO said Dr. Andrew Benton will fill the role temporarily.

Benton previously served as president of Pepperdine University in California for nearly 20 years before his retirement.