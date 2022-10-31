UCO President Set To Leave University In 2023

By: News 9

University of Central Oklahoma president Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar announced her impending departure from the university.

The first female president of the university said she is moving to Kansas City, Missouri where her wife, Ruki, currently serves as president of the Kansas City Art Institute.

Neuhold has served the Broncho community for 15 years total. She has been its president for three years.

Neuhold-Ravikumar will depart in January 2023.