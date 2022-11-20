Metro Kids Share Their Love Of Soccer Ahead Of World Cup

By: News 9

-

The FIFA World Cup begins Sunday morning here in the United States and some Oklahomans are pretty excited.

Many of them are across the street from the News 9 station, playing on the new soccer field at Scissortail Park.

News 9 Photojournalist Jorge Gil caught up with some of those players ahead the start of the World Cup and shared what they had to say, Saturday at 6 p.m.