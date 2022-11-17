Police Release Identities Of Suspect, OKC Officers Involved In Deadly Shootout Near McLoud

-

An Oklahoma City police officer is home recovering after he was hit in the face with shrapnel on Tuesday during a shootout with a burglary suspect. The suspect died in the police shooting near McLoud and was identified as 38-year-old Timothy Johnson.

The shooting with Johnson happened on a rural property near Southeast 134th Street and Harrah Road.

Related: Oklahoma City Police Identifies Suspect Killed By Officers Near McLoud

“It was just after 11 a.m. this (Tuesday) morning when officers received a call to this address,” said Oklahoma City Police Department Capt. Valerie Littlejohn on Tuesday.

A resident reported seeing Johnson run into the trailer and knew he was wanted on a burglary warrant out of Lincoln County, Missouri. The person gave the three responding officers permission to search inside the trailer.

“When officers went inside to search, the suspect was inside,” said Littlejohn. “He was hiding at the time.”

Police said Johnson was armed and hiding in a storage area under a mattress. Johnson ambushed the officers when gunfire as they walked inside the trailer.

“Officers returned fire at the suspect,” said Littlejohn.

One officer was hit in the face with flying debris. They were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, the department’s tactical team suited up to take over the scene. They did not know Johnson's condition at the time.

The team first went on the property with armored trucks and then deployed two robots to see if Johnson would react. After hours of no response from the suspect, officers were able to look inside and determined Johnson was not alive.

The three officers who fired at Johnson were place on routine administrative leave during the investigation.

Department officials said the body camera footage of the shooting will be released within the next 10 days.