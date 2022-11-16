OKC Thunder Visit White House


Wednesday, November 16th 2022, 7:08 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder visited the White House Tuesday while on the road.

The team visited with staff on policy issues, and had a partial screening and conversation about the film "Seeds of Greenwood," a documentary that follows the Thunder Fellows Program in Tulsa.

The Thunder play the Washington Wizards at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
