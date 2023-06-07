Potential Venue Selection: Oklahoma City May Host Canoe Slalom During Los Angeles 2028

-

The Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee is in close negotiations with another city to host its Canoe Slalom event. A report from the International Canoe Federation suggests that location might be Oklahoma City.

While the venue selection has not officially been made, the prospect of another chance to highlight Oklahoma City on the world stage is exciting for Riversport OKC Executive Director Mike Knopp.

“To be one of the premiere venues in the country, and now even the world, for watersports, for canoeing, kayaking and rowing, I think really positions Oklahoma City in a way that is exciting and a point of pride for our community,” Knopp said.

The International Canoe Federation met in November for its Ordinary Congress in Thailand. During its meeting, the status of the Canoe Slalom event for the 2028 Summer Olympics, hosted in Los Angeles, was discussed.

“We are in close negotiations with LA 2028 and a potential host to confirm soon a venue for our sixth slalom events,” a representative said during a livestream of its meeting.

Separately during the same meeting, Oklahoma City received a shoutout from Pan American Canoe Federation President Victor Ruiz Ramos for hosting the 2022 Pan American Canoe Slalom Championships.

Riversport OKC is already set to host the 2026 Canoe Slalom World Championships.

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber declined an interview on the subject but instead shared the following statement:

“Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District is recognized as a top venue for national and international competition. The organizers of Riversport, in cooperation with the City of Oklahoma City and Visit OKC, work together to attract and host events that create a positive economic impact for our city. Please visit www.riversportokc.com to see a list of upcoming regional, national, and international competitions announced to take place in Oklahoma City.”

News 9 contacted Ramos to see if the IFC has an update about the venue selection but has not received a response.