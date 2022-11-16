Man Charged With DUI After August Hit-And-Run


Wednesday, November 16th 2022, 4:47 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Prosecutors filed charges against a man police said was drunk at the time of a hit-and-run crash that happened in August.

Oklahoma City Police said Michael Flores hit another driver back in August before fleeing the scene.

A witness identified his car at the scene, and Flores was quickly stopped and arrested.

Police said Flores' blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.
