Terrifying Tuesday: Edmond plasma center site of bloody confrontation, suspect claims self-defense

Employees of a plasma donation center in Edmond scrambled for safety on Tuesday after hearing gunshots. Police noted in court documents that the accused shooter is claiming self-defense. Officers arrested 21-year-old Micah Hill at the scene on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon.

The 911 calls came in seconds after gunfire broke out.

Caller:

“I heard two shots in the parking lot…it kind of caught me off guard, it was right behind my window.”

Moments later, an injured man stumbled into a plasma donation center near East 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue in Edmond.

Dispatch:

“Tell me what happened?”

Caller:

“A gentleman walking in and was yelling ‘Help, help, I need help, he shot me, he shot me’”

Edmond police said Hill was waiting in a car for his girlfriend, who was inside the plasma clinic, when her husband approached Hill. According to court papers, Hill told investigators he was scared and grabbed a gun out of his girlfriend's purse. Hill claimed the husband lunged at him, and he fired the gun twice, injuring the victim.

Dispatch:

“Does he still have the gun in his hand?

Caller:

“I don’t see it, it’s not visible anymore.”

Police said Hill followed the victim into the plasma center and employees were moved to another part of the building for safety.

Hill later told investigators the husband did not have a weapon and did not touch him.

“It will all be part of the investigation,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police Department.

Hill told investigators the victim had threatened him before and went to where he worked, causing him to be fired.

The victim was taken to OU Medical Center with multiple gunshot injuries; no word yet on his condition. Hill was booked into the Oklahoma County jail yesterday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.