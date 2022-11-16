Links Mentioned On Nov. 16, 2022


'Throwback Retro-Mania' Event Arriving This Weekend In Tulsa

Tulsa is hosting the Throwback Retro-Mania Event this weekend. Event goers can expect toys and treasures from the 80's and more like comic books, toys, games, special guests, and Sci-fi theme apparel.

General admission tickets are $8.00 and kids under 11 get in free with a paid adult.

For more information on the event, click here.

