Links Mentioned On Nov. 16, 2022

Wednesday, November 16th 2022, 3:06 am
'Throwback Retro-Mania' Event Arriving This Weekend In Tulsa
Tulsa is hosting the Throwback Retro-Mania Event this weekend. Event goers can expect toys and treasures from the 80's and more like comic books, toys, games, special guests, and Sci-fi theme apparel.
General admission tickets are $8.00 and kids under 11 get in free with a paid adult.
November 16th, 2022
