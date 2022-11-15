‘Safari Lights’ Returns To The Oklahoma City Zoo

-

The second year of OKC Zoo’s “Safari Lights” will now last beyond the holidays. Zoo officials said the event will go on through New Year's Day.

The zoo will offer drive up and walkthrough light experiences happening nightly between 5:30 and 11 p.m., including holidays.

Online reservations are required in advance because tickets are limited to ensure optimal guest experiences.

New this year is a sensory friendly night scheduled between 6 and 10 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Guests with sensory sensitivities can enjoy a less stimulating environment with smaller crowds, limited flashing lights, quieter music and a designated quiet area for anyone that needs to take a break from the trail.

"From prehistoric animals to some of your favorite wildlife that you see here at the zoo to even some of great holiday themed lanterns, there's something for everybody, and they're all brand new,” Oklahoma City Zoo director of public relations Candice Rennels said.

Admission for the drive-thru experience is $65 per vehicle and includes four walk-thru admission tickets.

Admission for the walk-thru only is $15 per person.

Reservations are available now. If you would like to make a reservation, you can do so by clicking here.