By: News 9

-

An 18-month-old child was hit by a semi and passed away Wednesday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities say Alec Fuller improperly started the truck in gear, which moved the truck forward and crushed the child at a home south of Bennington.

An initial investigation at the scene determined Fuller smelled of alcohol, according to troopers.