What is OMES, and what is its role in the Walters TV investigation?

State Superintendent faces investigation by Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office on a complaint filed by board member Becky Carson; role of OMES explained.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services, OMES, was requested for the investigation into the State Superintendent from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office after board member Becky Carson filed a formal complaint.

But what is OMES, and what does it do?

What Does OMES Do?

OMES said it is not a law enforcement agency and it has no authority to investigate whether there was anything criminal. However, out of an “abundance of caution,” it reached out to the sheriff’s office requesting the formal investigation.

"Think of them as a gigantic human resources/tech/property management company," said political analyst Scott Mitchell.

OMES wrote on its website that it is there to serve the people who serve Oklahomans.

“They are the state’s IT company or the state’s IT umbrella, and they manage all the IT in the state.”

He added that OMES is the state’s cybersecurity agency; it has the ability to monitor state networks.

“And they’re able to separate the bull from the bologna. They can tell what was broadcast. They can tell what was deleted. They can tell what sites people have been to. They can tell with 100% certainty what’s going on.”

He said if the State Superintendent wanted to end the discussion, “he could voluntarily hand over his devices to OMES. OMES could determine what the truth was.”

When Does OMES Review Devices?

OMES said it can only review technology at an agency's request unless directed by the Legislature, law enforcement, or court system. It also cannot review other state or personal devices without permission from that agency and/or individuals.

Can OMES Confirm the Allegations?

However, on Monday afternoon, OMES, along with three sheriff deputies, visited OSDE and had a third-party vendor conduct a review.

The agency said it examined the equipment in question, a 55-inch Samsung TV, and found that a one-time passcode was required to access screen casting to the TV, limiting the number of people with casting ability to the device.

The TV also had cable access and streaming services, but its search history was empty.

Due to the sheer quantity, OMES said streaming services were not given a full review.

OMES told News 9 that it is waiting for word from the Sheriff’s Office, but at this time, it cannot determine definitively whether or not an incident took place.

As far as what comes next, OMES said each state agency has its own human resources policies and disciplinary procedures, which it does not dictate or enforce.