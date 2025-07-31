Gov. Kevin Stitt issues Pro-Life Executive Order

Governor Stitt issues executive order halting public funds to entities associated with abortion services.

By: Destini Pittman

Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order that will direct state agencies to cease all public funding for any individual or organization affiliated with abortion providers.

The order follows the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, which affirmed that states have the right to decide which providers can take part in their Medicaid programs, including the right to block providers connected to abortion.

In a statement, Stitt said,

“Oklahoma is a pro-life state, and our policies should reflect that at every level of our government,”

“We won’t allow tax dollars to indirectly subsidize and flow into the abortion industry under the guise of women’s health. My order makes sure every public dollar aligns with our values and supports providers who respect life at every stage.”

Stitt's Executive Order directs the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to:

Conduct a full review and revision of provider credentialing standards to ensure all participants align with Oklahoma's pro-life public policy. Terminate and refuse to renew any SoonerCare contracts with entities that perform, refer to, or are affiliated with abortion services. Require all SoonerCare providers to sign a statement attesting whether they or anyone they’re connected to are involved in abortion-related activities. Implement new rules and enforcement mechanisms to ensure ongoing compliance.

The Executive Order prohibits all state agencies from providing grants, contracts, or funding of any kind to abortion-affiliated providers directly or indirectly. The OHCA is required to begin rulemaking within 60 days, fully implement revised standards within 120 days, and submit a final report to the Governor’s Office within 150 days outlining enforcement efforts, compliance, and the number of impacted providers.

The Executive Order can be found HERE.