51 Oklahoma students honored at State Capitol for national livestock titles

51 Oklahoma students were honored at the State Capitol for their successes in national livestock competitions.

By: Tevis Hillis

-

Fifty-one 4-H and FFA students from across Oklahoma were honored at the State Capitol for their success in national livestock competitions — a celebration of both their achievements and the future of Oklahoma agriculture.

Among those recognized was Tre Broome, a standout steer showman who earned Grand Champion honors in Tulsa this year. But his story goes beyond the show ring.

“Just being recognized by the governor is insane, I never thought I’d be recognized by anybody,” Tre said.

Broome credits much of his recent success to the mentorship he’s received at Boys Ranch Town in Edmond, where he arrived in 2023. One of his mentors, Bo Blakey, helped guide him into the world of livestock competition and the broader world of agriculture.

“Just how I grew up and having the hard times that I did, just making it this far is crazy,” said Tre. “I would love to do ag education, be an ag teacher… just help kids like Mr. Blakey.”

That sense of community and future-focused leadership is precisely what state officials aim to cultivate through Oklahoma’s youth agriculture programs.

“We hope these kids stay in agriculture,” said Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur. “But even if they pursue other careers, the skills they’ve learned will serve them for life.”

Arthur emphasized the vital role these students play in the country’s food supply. Just 2% of Americans are directly involved in production agriculture — a figure that makes youth involvement more crucial than ever.

“Through livestock experiences, students really learn how important it is to feed the world — to feed America,” Arthur said.

Students also toured the new OG&E Coliseum. In this arena, many of them will return in the spring for the Oklahoma Youth Expo, one of the largest junior livestock shows in the world.

For students like Tre Broome, agriculture has offered more than a career path — it’s become a foundation for growth, resilience, and purpose.

“It’s been a blessing,” he said.